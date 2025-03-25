CHAINSAW MAN - THE MOVIE: REZE ARC Movie Sets September Release Date For Japan

The highly anticipated and long-awaited Chainsaw Man anime movie has finally set a premiere date. Announced at AnimeJapan 2025 this past weekend, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will hit theaters in Japan on September 19, 2025.

A new promotional image and character visuals were shared in celebration of the announcement. There was also a brief video cut down from the previously released teaser trailer.

Chainsaw Man is a manga series written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto. The story follows Denji, an impovershed teenager who attemps to pay off his debt by hunting down devils with his dog-like Chainsaw Devil, Pochita. After being betrayed and killed by someone he trusts, he makes a contract with Pochita that not only revives him, but grants him devil-like abilities including the power to transform parts of his body into chainsaws.

An anime TV series adaptation was produced by MAPPA and released in 2022. The first season of the anime covered the Introduction, Bat Devil, Eternity Devil, and Katana Man arcs from the manga.

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is a continuation of the story, picking up where the anime left off. The film is directed by Tatsuay Yoshihara, who also directed the fourth and tenth episodes of the TV anime series as well as much fo the Black Clover TV anime.

The Chainsaw Man anime series is currently available to streatm on Crunchyroll, with a series synopsis that reads:

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita.



One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man" — a man with a devil's heart.

A dark fantasy action series, both the manga and anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man have been praised by critics and fans alike. The storytelling, characters, dark humor, and especially violent action scenes have all been praised.

VIZ Media currently publishes the English-language version of the Chainsaw Man manga. The first volume, available to preview for free, teases:

Denji’s a poor young man who’ll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil Pochita. He’s a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he’s betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji’s become a whole new man—Chainsaw Man!

With over 30 million copies in circulation as of December 2024, Chainsaw Man is one of the best-selling manga series of all time. Unfortunately, we have no news about a release date for the west, but with the film coming to theaters in Japan in September, hopefully we will get some more details in the coming weeks.