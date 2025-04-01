CHAINSAW MAN THE MOVIE: REZE ARC Is Coming To U.S. Theaters This Fall

Big news for anime fans in the United States and the rest of the world! Sony Pictures announced at CinemaCon in Las Vegas that it has secured the worldwide theatrical distribution rights (excluding Japan) for the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc. The film is officially set to hit theaters in the United States on October 29th, 2025, with international releases in over 80 countries starting from September 24th, 2025.

Here is the official tweet from Sony Pictures on X confirming the news of the anime film coming to the US.

#ChainsawManMovie is coming exclusively to theatres October 29. pic.twitter.com/Je02zmQ5nm — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 1, 2025

In Japan, the movie will premiere earlier on September 19th, as was revealed a few weeks ago during AnimeJapan 2025.

The movie adapts the fan-favorite “Reze Arc” from Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga, continuing the wild, gory, and emotional ride that fans came to love from the TV series. The film is being produced by MAPPA, the same studio behind the anime’s stunning visuals and brutal action.

Tatsuya Yoshihara, known for directing standout episodes of Chainsaw Man and his work on Black Clover, will helm the movie. Hiroshi Seko also returns to write the screenplay, with Kazutaka Sugiyama back as character designer. Supporting the visuals are Souta Yamazaki and Shun as sub character designers, Sota Shigetsugu as the action animation director, and Shoichi as main animator.

Devil designs will be handled by Riki Matsuura and Look Back director Kiyotaka Oshiyama, which means fans can expect a visually intense and creatively twisted portrayal of the fiendish enemies.

The Reze Arc introduces Reze, a mysterious girl with a connection to Denji that turns both romantic and deadly. With the arc’s blend of heart-wrenching storytelling, explosive action, and dark intrigue, this movie is shaping up to be a major event for anime cinema.

The Chainsaw Man TV anime, based on the manga of the same name by Tatsuki Fujimoto, premiered in Japan in October 2022. The series is currently streamed on Crunchyroll in both English Dub and Japanese. They describe the story for Chainsaw Man as:

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man" — a man with a devil's heart.

More regional release details and ticket information will be revealed in the coming months, so keep an eye out for updates.

Will you be watching the Chainsaw Man anime film in theaters when it lands? Who is your favorite character in the series? Let us know your an