Check Out The Winners From This Year's Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Welcome to The Crunchyroll Anime Awards, a celebration of Japan’s amazing medium made possible by the world’s most passionate community. Now entering its fourth year, the Anime Awards’ commitment to commemorating the best of the best is stronger than ever!



Fans from around the world tuned in to see the winners announced live in our Crunchyroll Anime Awards livestream.

Crunchyroll's Anime Awards have returned for a fourth year. The award show utilizes fan votes to select the crème de la crème of anime released in 2019. If past award shows are any indication, the show selected for anime of the year will be hotly debated in the days to come. To check out the winners, view the list below or watch the handy recap video Crunchyroll provided via Twtter.Out of the 18 cateogries,took home three awards including Anime of the Year, whilematched the runaway shonen juggernaut with three awards of its own.andeach took home two awards. Lastly,, andreceived one award apiece.(Side Note: How was the first Dororo OP not even nominated for OP of the year?!?!?)--WINNERS ARE IN---Carole & TuesdayMob Psycho 100 IIO Maidens in Your Savage SeasonVinland SagaThe Promised NeverlandDemon Slayer: Kimetsu no YaibaAttack on Titan Season 3SarazanmaiVinland SagaFate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: BabyloniaBruno Bucciarati in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden WindHyakkimaru in DororoKanata Hoshijima in Astra Lost in SpaceShigeo “Mob” Kageyama in Mob Psycho 100Naruzou Machi in How Heavy are the Dumbbells You Lift?Carole in Carole & TuesdayChika Fujiwari in Kaguya-sama: Love is WarEmma in The Promised NeverlandKohaku in Dr. STONENezuko Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no YaibaHiroyuki Sawano for Attack on Titan Season 3Go Shiina and Yuki Kajiura for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no YaibaTatsuya Kato, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, and YUKI KANESAKA for Dr. STONEYugo Kanno for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden WindKevin Penkin for The Rising of the Shield HeroKiyotaka Suzuki for BabylonShinichiro Watanabe & Motonobu Hori for Carole and TuesdayYuzuru Tachikawa for Mob Psycho 100 IIKunihiko Ikuhara for SarazanmaiShuhei Yabuta for VINLAND SAGATsunenori Saito, Original Character Design by Eisaku Kubonouchi for Carole and TuesdayYuko Iwasa for Dr. STONEYuko Yahiro, Original Character Design by Aka Akasaka for Kaguya-sama: Love is WarKayoko Ishikawa, Original Character Design by Miggy for SarazanmaiTakahiko Abiru, Original Character Design by Makoto Yukimura for VINLAND SAGAEmma in THE PROMISED NEVERLANDHyakkimaru in DororoSaitama in One-Punch Man Season 2Tanjiro Kamado in DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBATohru Honda in Fruits BasketAi Magase in BabylonAngela in Carole and TuesdayAskeladd in VINLAND SAGAGarou in One-Punch Man Season 2Overhaul in My Hero Academia Season 4Emperor Crimson vs. Metallic in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden WindLevi vs. Beast Titan in Attack on Titan Season 3Mob vs. Toichiro in Mob Psycho 100 IIThorfinn vs. Thorkell in VINLAND SAGAUshiwakamaru vs. Tiamat in Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: BabyloniaBaki Hanma & Kozue Matsumoto in BAKIMafuyu Sato & Ritsuka Uenoyama in GivenReo & Mabu in SarazanmaiRika Zonazaki & Shun Amagi in O Maidens in Your Savage SeasonYmir & Historia in Attack on Titan Season 3AggretsukoHow Heavy are the Dumbbells You Lift?Isekai QuartetSarazanmaiMy Roommate is a CatStars AlignCarole & TuesdayTHE PROMISED NEVERLANDFruits BasketBabylonDEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBASarazanmaiAscendance of a BookwormAttack on Titan Season 3Astra Lost in SpaceKiss Me in Carole & TuesdayTouch Off in THE PROMISED NEVERLANDKawaki wo Ameku in Domestic GirlfriendInferno in Fire ForceMukanjyo in VINLAND SAGAHold Me Now in Carole & TuesdayTorches in VINLAND SAGAStand By Me in SarazanmaiVeil in Fire ForceSayonara Gokko in DororoFaye Mata as Aqua in Konosuba - God’s blessing on this wonderful world!Laura Bailey as Tohru Honda in Fruits BasketKyle McCarley as Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama in Mob Psycho 100 IICasey Mongillo as Shinji Ikari in Neon Genesis EvangelionErica Mendez as Retsuko in AggretsukoYukino Satsuki as Ai Magase in BabylonYuuko Kaida as Isabella in THE PROMISED NEVERLANDMamoru Miyano as Reo in SarazanmaiYusuke Kobayashi as Senku in Dr. STONESaori Hayami as Shinobu Kocho in DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA