Check Out The Winners From This Year's Crunchyroll Anime Awards

Crunchyroll's Anime Awards have returned for a fourth year. The award show utilizes fan votes to select the crème de la crème of anime released in 2019. If past award shows are any indication, the show selected for anime of the year will be hotly debated in the days to come. To check out the winners, view the list below or watch the handy recap video Crunchyroll provided via Twtter.
Out of the 18 cateogries, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba took home three awards including Anime of the Year, while Kaguya-sama: Love is War matched the runaway shonen juggernaut with three awards of its own. Mob Psycho 100 II, The Rising of the Shield Hero, The Promised Neverland and Dororo each took home two awards. Lastly, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Carole and Tuesday, Attack on Titan, and Dr. STONE received one award apiece.
Anime of the Year
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Carole & Tuesday
Mob Psycho 100 II
O Maidens in Your Savage Season
Vinland Saga
The Promised Neverland
Best Animation
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Attack on Titan Season 3
Mob Psycho 100 II
Sarazanmai
Vinland Saga
Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia
Best Boy
Bruno Bucciarati in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Hyakkimaru in Dororo
Kanata Hoshijima in Astra Lost in Space
Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama in Mob Psycho 100
Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Naruzou Machi in How Heavy are the Dumbbells You Lift?
Best Girl
Carole in Carole & Tuesday
Chika Fujiwari in Kaguya-sama: Love is War
Emma in The Promised Neverland
Kohaku in Dr. STONE
Nezuko Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Raphtalia in The Rising of the Shield Hero
Best Score
Hiroyuki Sawano for Attack on Titan Season 3
Mocky for Carole and Tuesday
Go Shiina and Yuki Kajiura for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Tatsuya Kato, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, and YUKI KANESAKA for Dr. STONE
Yugo Kanno for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Kevin Penkin for The Rising of the Shield Hero
Best Director
Tetsuro Araki for Attack on Titan Season 3
Kiyotaka Suzuki for Babylon
Shinichiro Watanabe & Motonobu Hori for Carole and Tuesday
Yuzuru Tachikawa for Mob Psycho 100 II
Kunihiko Ikuhara for Sarazanmai
Shuhei Yabuta for VINLAND SAGA
Best Character Design
Tsunenori Saito, Original Character Design by Eisaku Kubonouchi for Carole and Tuesday
Satoshi Iwataki, Original Character Design by Hiroyuki Asada for Dororo
Yuko Iwasa for Dr. STONE
Yuko Yahiro, Original Character Design by Aka Akasaka for Kaguya-sama: Love is War
Kayoko Ishikawa, Original Character Design by Miggy for Sarazanmai
Takahiko Abiru, Original Character Design by Makoto Yukimura for VINLAND SAGA
Best Protagonist
Emma in THE PROMISED NEVERLAND
Hyakkimaru in Dororo
Saitama in One-Punch Man Season 2
Senku in Dr. STONE
Tanjiro Kamado in DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA
Tohru Honda in Fruits Basket
Best Antagonist
Ai Magase in Babylon
Angela in Carole and Tuesday
Askeladd in VINLAND SAGA
Garou in One-Punch Man Season 2
Isabella in THE PROMISED NEVERLAND
Overhaul in My Hero Academia Season 4
Best Fight Scene
Emperor Crimson vs. Metallic in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Levi vs. Beast Titan in Attack on Titan Season 3
Mob vs. Toichiro in Mob Psycho 100 II
Tanjiro & Nezuko vs. Rui in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Thorfinn vs. Thorkell in VINLAND SAGA
Ushiwakamaru vs. Tiamat in Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia
Best Couple
Baki Hanma & Kozue Matsumoto in BAKI
Kaguya Shinomiya & Miyuki Shirogane in Kaguya-sama: Love is War
Mafuyu Sato & Ritsuka Uenoyama in Given
Reo & Mabu in Sarazanmai
Rika Zonazaki & Shun Amagi in O Maidens in Your Savage Season
Ymir & Historia in Attack on Titan Season 3
Best Comedy
Aggretsuko
How Heavy are the Dumbbells You Lift?
Isekai Quartet
Kaguya-sama: Love is War
Sarazanmai
My Roommate is a Cat
Best Drama
Stars Align
Carole & Tuesday
THE PROMISED NEVERLAND
Fruits Basket
VINLAND SAGA
Babylon
Best Fantasy
DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA
Sarazanmai
Ascendance of a Bookworm
Attack on Titan Season 3
THE PROMISED NEVERLAND
Astra Lost in Space
Best Opening Sequence
Kiss Me in Carole & Tuesday
Touch Off in THE PROMISED NEVERLAND
99.9 in Mob Psycho 100 II
Kawaki wo Ameku in Domestic Girlfriend
Inferno in Fire Force
Mukanjyo in VINLAND SAGA
Best Ending Sequence
Hold Me Now in Carole & Tuesday
Chikatto Chika Chikaa♡ in Kaguya-sama: Love is War
Torches in VINLAND SAGA
Stand By Me in Sarazanmai
Veil in Fire Force
Sayonara Gokko in Dororo
Best Performance by a Voice Actor (English)
Faye Mata as Aqua in Konosuba - God’s blessing on this wonderful world!
Billy Kametz as Naofumi in The Rising of the Shield Hero
Laura Bailey as Tohru Honda in Fruits Basket
Kyle McCarley as Shigeo "Mob" Kageyama in Mob Psycho 100 II
Casey Mongillo as Shinji Ikari in Neon Genesis Evangelion
Erica Mendez as Retsuko in Aggretsuko
Best Performance by a Voice Actor (Japanese)
Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Yukino Satsuki as Ai Magase in Babylon
Yuuko Kaida as Isabella in THE PROMISED NEVERLAND
Mamoru Miyano as Reo in Sarazanmai
Yusuke Kobayashi as Senku in Dr. STONE
Saori Hayami as Shinobu Kocho in DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA
Welcome to The Crunchyroll Anime Awards, a celebration of Japan’s amazing medium made possible by the world’s most passionate community. Now entering its fourth year, the Anime Awards’ commitment to commemorating the best of the best is stronger than ever!
Fans from around the world tuned in to see the winners announced live in our Crunchyroll Anime Awards livestream.
