Check Out This Awesome, New Poster For Netflix's Upcoming ULTRAMAN Anime Series
Shortly following the release of the first trailer for Production I.G. and Netflix's upcoming Ultraman series, which will be available to stream on April 1st, 2019, they released an awesome, official poster for the CG-anime.
Netflix recently released the first trailer for Production I.G.'s upcoming Ultraman anime, and now they've revealed an official poster - which gives us our best look at the titular hero yet.
The poster provides us with our best look at Ultraman's new design yet, whilst also paying homage to the original look.
Check out the new poster below:
Synopsis: Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary "Giant of Light" now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata's son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father's revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman.
What do you think of the poster? Are you looking forward to Netflix's Ultraman series?
Netflix's Ultraman is set to debut on April 1st, 2019.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]