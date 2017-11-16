'COCOLORS' Kamikaze Douga's Anime Short Will Get Its First Theatrical Screening In December

Animation studio Kamikaze Douga's "Cocolors" short will get its first theatrical screening that will run at the Tollywood theater in Shimokitazawa from December 2 to 29.

Cocolors is the second installment in Kamikaze Douga's Gasoline Mask project. It will get its first theatrical screening that will run at the Tollywood theater in Shimokitazawa from December 2 to 29. Screenings for January and onward are also planned. The version that will be screened will be a "complete version" different from that shown in the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Canada earlier this year, with re-recorded voice lines and music. This version debuted during a screening at the Machi Asobi event earlier this fall.







The story of Cocolors takes place hundreds of years after an eruption of Mt. Fuji caused a massive disaster. Everyone must live deep underground, and wear large masks and protective clothing covering the entire body. In this harsh environment, two young boys named Aki and Fuyu live. The two boys join a recovery team that ventures out to the outside world.



The short won the "Axis: The Satoshi Kon Award for Excellence in Animation" award for a short film in Montreal, Canada's Fantasia International Film Festival in August. The film earlier screened for one night in Tokyo in January, and two nights in February, with a silent screening that was overdubbed with real-time vocal and musical performances.

