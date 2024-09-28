COLORFUL STAGE! THE MOVIE: A MIKU WHO CAN'T SING Shares Main Trailer With 2025 Premiere Date

It's hard to believe, given how popular Hatsune Miku is around the world, that the virtual reality idol has not yet starred in her own feature film. Yet, being the key word.

Back in July, it was announced that P.A. Works is producing the very first anime film to star Hatsune Miku. Titled Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing, it's a theatrical film based on the popular video game titled Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! from SEGA and developer Colorful Palette.

However, it features a completely original story created by the animation studio P.A. Works. Set in modern-day Shibuya, the film follows high school student and street musician Ichika Hoshino who hears a Miku song that she has never heard before in a music shop. She then spots a Hatsune Miku on the monitor in a form she has never seen before. Following one of her street performances, this mysterious version of Miku appears on her smartphone and explains to her that she's having trouble reaching people with her songs. No matter how much she sings, the songs never reach them. Having just watched Ichika connect with her audience through her live street performance, Hatsune Miku believes she could be key in helping her regain her presence in the music world.

The game's story is somewhat different, as it introduces Sekai, a strange place that allows everyone to discover their true emotions and their own song. The description reads:

Find your true feelings! A mysterious song named “Untitled” with no melody or lyrics is passed around amongst the youth in Shibuya, Tokyo. This song unlocks access to “SEKAI” a strange place that allows everyone to discover their true emotions and their own song. Play with Hatsune Miku and her Virtual Friends, as well as an original cast of 20 characters overcoming their struggles through the power of music.

The game features five groups of musicians, each with their own story that focuses on their journey to convey their "true feelings."

P.A. Works is producing the upcoming anime film with Hiroyuki Hata directing. Yoko Yonaiyama provides the script, Yuki Akiyama and Masatoshi Tsuji serve as chief animation directors and provide the character designs and Satoshi Hono provides the music.

Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing is slated to hit theaters in Japan on January 17, 2025. While a global release is planned, there is no official date yet.