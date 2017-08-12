COWBOY BEEBOP: Toonami Announces A Christmas Marathon Of The Series
Toonami has offfically announced via Facebook that they will be having a back-to-back-to-back marathon on the December 23! They will be showing the first eleven episodes of Cowboy Bebop from 10:30 PM - 4:00 AM! Check out the official Facebook post down below followed by a trailer for your viewing pleasure!
As usual with Toonami around the holiday season, they have officially announced that they will be running a back to back to back marathon of the first 11 episodes of Cowboy Beebop!
Cowboy Bebop Synopsis: The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motley lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash. Spike is a hero whose cool façade hides a dark and deadly past. The pilot Jet is a bruiser of a brute who can’t wait to collect the next bounty. Faye Valentine is a femme fatale prone to breaking hearts and separating fools from their money. Along for the ride are the brilliant, but weird, hacker Ed and a super-genius Welsh Corgi named Ein. On their own, any one of them is likely to get lost in the sprawl of space, but together, they’re they most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]