Crunchyroll Adds RAGE OF BAHAMUT: GENISIS, HIGHSCHOOL DxD And More
Though a lot of new shows this anime season are split between Amazon's Anime Strike and Cruncyroll/Funimation, CR has made up for there smaller-than-expected offerings this seson by adding four shows that were previously only available on Funimation-
Crunchyroll's partnership with FUnimation continues to pay off as it's added four older shows to its backlog including Highschool DxD, Rage of BahamutL Genesis, Mikagura School Suite, and Romeo X Juliet.
Unfortunately for some international markets, the titles are only available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland.
-
Highschool DxD [7.67 MAL score, premiered Winter 2012]
-
A war between heaven and hell is raging on Earth—and hormonal fury is raging in Issei’s pants. Enter curvy redhead Rias, president of The Occult Research Club: a club that doesn’t actually research the occult. They are the occult—and Rias is a Devil!
-
Rage of Bahamut: Genesis [7.6 MAL score, premeired Fall 2014]
-
Two thousand years ago, the dragon Bahamut terrorized the magical land of Mistarcia. The humans, gods, and demons that inhabited the land joined forces against the fiend and bound its power to a key which was split in two—one half guarded by gods and the other by demons. Mistarcia became a peaceful realm—until the fateful day a woman stole the god’s half of the key.
-
Mikagura School Suite [6.82 MAL score, premiered Spring 2015]
-
Like most awkward teens, formerly reclusive gamer Eruna Ichinomiya struggles to find her place at Mikagura High School. But her experience is far from ordinary. The mischief-making members of the school’s manga, calligraphy, drama, and other cultural clubs vie for total school domination in a rather extreme way—ULTIMATE ATTACKS.
-
Romeo X Juliet [7.84 MAL score, premiered Spring 2007]
-
As Juliet prepares to raise her sword against the tyrant whose hands are stained by the blood of her ancestors, only Romeo stands in her way—the boy she loves and the son of the man she must kill. She is the last breath of a dying line of kings, and the final hope of a city that desperately needs her.
With four unexpected titles added to its backlog, perhaps this offsets the fact that Re:CREATORS, Sagrada Reset and a few other shows ened up as Anime Strike exclusives. What's especially interesting is the timing of Crunchyroll's addition of Bahamut Geneis. With its sequel, Virgin Soul currently locked behind Anime Strike's double-paywall, anime fans who view Bahamut Genesis will find themselves in an interesting spot if they want to catch the sequel.
