Crunchyroll Adds RAGE OF BAHAMUT: GENISIS, HIGHSCHOOL DxD And More Crunchyroll's partnership with FUnimation continues to pay off as it's added four older shows to its backlog including Highschool DxD, Rage of BahamutL Genesis, Mikagura School Suite, and Romeo X Juliet.

Amazon's ANIME STRIKE Reveals New Download Option And Partnership With Comixology Subscribers to Amazon's Anime Strike will now be able to download the latest anime episodes and watch them on their smartphone, tablet or laptop even when there's no internet connection.