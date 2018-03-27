Crunchyroll Has Released The First Two Minutes Of The ASHITA NO JOE Spinoff MEGALO BOX
The series will draw inspiration from the original 1968 manga from Ikki Kajiwara and Tetsuya Chiba but will be modernized for an original story (as evidenced by the futuristic motorcycle and boxing gloves).
It seems safe to say that TMS Entertainment's futuristic take on Ashita No Joe will be simulcast on Crunchyroll this Spring as they've released a 2-minute preview.
The series premieres in Japan on April 05. Will you be carving time out of your anime viewing schedule to check out the show? The series currently ranks 21st on My Anime List's grouping of Most Anticipated Spring 2018 titles with 10,475 MAL users planning to watch it. By comparison, the #1 show, My Hero Academia season 3 has 148,754 users planning to watch.
ABOUT MEGALO BOX
Studio: TMS Entertainment (ReLIFE, D.Gray-man, ORANGE)
Director: You Moriyama ( Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine)
Script: Kensak Kojima, Katsuhiko Manabe
MEGALO BOX SYNOPSIS:
Ashita no Joe 50th anniversary project.
JD (Junk Dog) participates in fixed boxing matches in an underground ring in order to live. Today, he enters the ring again, but he encounters a certain person. JD wants to take on a challenge that risks everything.
