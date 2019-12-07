Crunchyroll Is Now Streaming A CERTAIN SCIENTIFIC ACCELERATOR

Have you been waiting for a very long time for the first A Certain Scientific Accelerator anime? Well, wait no more because Crunchyroll is streaming it right now.

Now, we should note that Funimation is making plans to stream the English dub of A Certain Scientific Accelerator on July 26, which isn’t too far away since today is the 12th of the month. The company will stream the series in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.



The manga has quite a following, and from what we can tell, fans are extremely thrilled about the anime.

Here’s the description of the anime:

After rescuing Last Order and subsequently taking a bullet to the head, Academy City’s top-ranked esper rests in the hospital. But Accelerator’s recovery is cut short when a mysterious girl carrying a photo of his little clone companion asks for help. Now they’re taking on Disciplinary Action—an anti-evil coalition whose sinister plans threaten Last Order, Academy City, and even the entire world!

