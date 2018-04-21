Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Crunchyroll Launches 1-Hr Brazilian Anime Programming Block Later Tonight

Crunchyroll has announced that they're launching a Toonami-esque anime programming on Brazil's Rede Brasil (RBTV). Continue on to check out the announcement video.

MarkJulian | 4/21/2018
Crunchyroll's one-hour linear programming block in Brazil kicks off later tonight from 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm. The 1-hour will contain subtitled episodes of Black Clover and Re:Zero. During commercial breaks, special programming segments hosted by Crunchyroll’s Brazilian community managers Malu ( Maria Luiza Petranski Arantes ) and Bia Purin ( Beatriz Braz Accioly )will also air. 

A re-run of the broadcast will then air on Sunday mornings from 11 AM to Noon.
