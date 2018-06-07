Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Crunchyroll Lists Ulysses: Jeanne d'Arc And The Alchemist Knight Anime To Receive A Fall Simulcast

The official website for this year's Crunchyroll Expo has listed that Crunchyroll will exclusively stream the upcoming anime Ulysses: Jeanne d'Arc and the Alchemist Knight!

Griffin Best | 7/6/2018
The official website for this year's Crunchyroll Expo has listed the news that Crunchyroll will be exclusively streaming the upcoming anime Ulysses: Jeanne d'Arc and the Alchemist Knight! The anime will be premiering this October. Check out the cast for the show down below:

Ryota Ohsaka will play as Montmorency:

Yuko Ōno will play as Jeanne d'Arc:

Yūki Takada will play as Philip

Hisako Tōjō will play as Astaroth:

Manami Numakura will play as Richemont:

Saori Ōnishi will play as as Charlotte:

Shizuka Ishigami will play as La Hire:

The novel series story is described as taking place in 15th-century France, during the Hundred Years' War with England. Montmorency, the son of a noble, immerses himself in the study of magic and alchemy at a school for knights. However, after France's defeat at Agincourt, the school is disbanded and Montmorency is forced to flee. While on the run he meets a miraculous village girl named Jeanne.

What are your thoughts on the announcement? Have you read the light novels for this series? What other shows are you excited for that will be coming this fall? Let us know your answers by leaving a comment in the comments section down below!
