Crunchyroll Reveals Each State's Most Watched Spring 2017 Anime

Is your state just one massive collection of Attack on Titan season 2 fans? Or is your area more into My Hero Academia season 2? Thanks to Crunhcyroll's latest data map, we have the answer.

MarkJulian | 5/24/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen" | Source: Crunchyroll
Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll has revealed its latest data map which reports the most popular new anime show in each state.  The interesting illustration of what's popular in your area and around the U.S. has become something of a tradition at this point.

Attack on Titan season 2 is the clear, runaway favorite of the new season with only a few states selecting My Hero Academia or Boruto: Naruto Generations as its most watched new simulcast.

To even the playing field, Crunchyroll has produced a second map, where only non-sequel shows are eligible. There's a clear winner but Akashic Records of a Bastard Magic Instructor's victory wasn't anywhere near as dominant as Attack on Titan season 2.

