Crunchyroll Reveals Each State's Most Watched Spring 2017 Anime
Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll has revealed its latest data map which reports the most popular new anime show in each state. The interesting illustration of what's popular in your area and around the U.S. has become something of a tradition at this point.
Is your state just one massive collection of Attack on Titan season 2 fans? Or is your area more into My Hero Academia season 2? Thanks to Crunhcyroll's latest data map, we have the answer.
CLICK TO ENLARGE
Attack on Titan season 2 is the clear, runaway favorite of the new season with only a few states selecting My Hero Academia or Boruto: Naruto Generations as its most watched new simulcast.
To even the playing field, Crunchyroll has produced a second map, where only non-sequel shows are eligible. There's a clear winner but Akashic Records of a Bastard Magic Instructor's victory wasn't anywhere near as dominant as Attack on Titan season 2.
CLICK HERE TO ENLARGE
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]