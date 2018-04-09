Crunchyroll Will Broadcast JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: GOLDEN WIND

Crunchyroll Expo announced the simulcast of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, the anime adaptation of Hirohiko Araki's fifth arc of the manga. At the moment, the regional availability of this title as well as the broadcasting schedule are unknown. The anime will premiere in Japan on October 6th.



Crunchyroll offers the simulcast of this anime in its original version with English subtitles. It remains to be seen if this can be an impediment for Crunchyroll users to enjoy the broadcast of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind.



David Production, responsible for adapting the previous arcs of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure to the anime, will once again take charge of animating this fifth Vento Aureo arc. Yasuhiro Kimura and Hideya Takahashi are in charge of this new project that will feature a screenplay by Yasuko Kobayashi.



Kobayashi already wrote the screenplay for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable. Yūgo Kanno also comes back as the author of the musical composition.



Vento Aureo is the fifth arc of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure and was published between 1995 and 1999 in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump and ending with a total of 17 compilation volumes. After this, Hirohiko Araki continued with Stone Ocean.

PART V ON CRUNCHYROLL - THIS IS NOT A DRILL ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/CTnpeXLWtd — Crunchyroll @ Crunchyroll Expo 2018 🎉 (@Crunchyroll) September 3, 2018





