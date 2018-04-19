DARLING IN THE FRANXX Anime Producer Received A Lot Of Hate From Fans Over The Latest Episode
Over on the former A-1 Pictures and current CloverWorks animation producer Yūichi Fukushima's Twitter account has been bombarded with angry and hateful messages since the release of this weeks episode for Darling In The Franxx. In the episode it re-established the ongoing love triangle between Hiro, Zero Two, and Ichigo with many of the fans reacting very negatively to the actions of Ichigo within the episode.
Over on Twitter anime producer Yuichi Fukushima has been receiving a lot of hate including death threats over the latest Darling In The Franxx epsiode.
On Twitter Fukushima wrote two tweets about the series' 14th episode on April 14th. The first tweet thanks the episode's staff for their work and asked viewers continue to watch the show next week. The second tweet complimented the episode's unique ending sequence. Both tweets have received comments that go from disappointment in what happened in the episode to death threats towards the episode's director and writer.
Some fans have also been posting a fake image of Zero Two holding a pistol with the text beneath saying "Say Ahh!" and have threatened to kill the screenwriter's family. Other comments are calling for Fukushima to fire writer Hiroshi Seko or even going so far as to suggest Seko kill himself. Check out the fake image tweet down below:
There has also been the #bitchigo hashtag that has been trending with angry fans to help them vent their frustrations with the latest episode.
Have you seen the latest episode? Were you angry about what happened in the episode? Tell us what your thoughts are in the comments below and as always, stay tuned for more anime news!
