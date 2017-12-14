DARLING IN THE FRANXX Anime Series Will Have A January Premiere
Today the official website for Studio Trigger and A-1 Pictures has announced the premiere dates and opening theme song for the new anime series Darling In The Franxx! It will premiere on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, GTV, and BS11 at 11:30 p.m. on January 13th. It will also be airing on ABC, Mētele, Hiroshima Home TV, BSS, BBC (Biwako Broadcasting Co), and AT-X.
Mika Nakashima (NANA) and L'Arc en Ciel's HYDE are collaborating on the opening theme song "Kiss of Death." HYDE wrote and composed the song while Nakashima provided the vocals. The website has began streaming a promotional video for the song, you can check out a quick sneak peek in the video down below!
Here is the short 30 second teaser of the anime, followed by a synopsis for your viewing pleasure!
Darling In The Franxx Synopsis: The story is set in the distant future. The land is ruined, and humanity establishes the mobile fort city Plantation. Pilots produced inside Plantation live in Mistilteinn, also know as the "birdcage." Children live there knowing nothing of the outside world or the freedom of the sky. Their lives consist of battling to carry out missions. Their enemies are mysterious giant lifeforms known as Kyōryū, and the children pilot robots called Franxx to face off against them. For the children, riding the Franxx proves their existence.
A boy named Hiro is called Code:016, and he was once known as a prodigy. However, he has fallen behind, and his existence seems unnecessary. Not piloting a Franxx is the same as ceasing to exist. One day, a mysterious girl known as "Zero Two" appears before him.
