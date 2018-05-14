DARLING IN THE FRANXX Anime's 2nd Volume Blu-ray/DVD Cover Revealed
Earlier today on the official Twitter account for Trigger & A-1 Pictures hit anime show Darling In The Franxx they revealed the official cover art for the Blu-ray/DVD of the anime's second volume. Check out the covers and the official tweet down below:
Over on the official Twitter account for Trigger & A-1 Pictures anime show Darling In The Franxx, they revealed the official cover art for the Blu-ray/DVD of volume 2.
The account also revealed that the 2nd volume would be releasing in Japan on May 30th of this year! The anime and the manga are both a big hit with fans so far this year. The manga adaptation of Darling In The Franxx has sold over 400,000 copies in two volumes and the show's favorite girl Zero-Two (002) has made the cover of the June issue for this years Newtype Magazine. Check out both of the announcements down below:
What are your thoughts on the cover art for the anime's second volume? Who do you think should have been on the covers? Sound off with your thoughts in the usual place down below and as always, stay tuned for more news!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]