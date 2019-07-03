 DEATH NOTE: Megahouse Reveals Brand New Statue Featuring Light and L
Death Note may have ended a long time ago but that doesn't mean that the series has lost any adoration from fans. A brand new statue has just been revealed featuring two main characters. Check it out!

Death Note has gone down in history as one of the most beloved anime series of its time. The momentum from the show never stopped either, garnering multiple live action appearances and even a video game appearace! Now it looks like the Megahouse has added another notch to the Death Note belt with a brand new statue in its G.E.M. line. The statue features the main character Light Yagami and the brilliant yet peculiar detective L. The two are set up in a way to homage the manga's 5th volume cover where the two are handcuffed to each other. The statue will also feature two types of handcuffs. One metal and one PVC. Check it out below! 













The statue will be celebrating not just ten years of the G.E.M. line but also 30 years of Death Note. The statue will be running for about $261 USD and will be available for preorder on March 8th on five Japanese retailer sites (Megatrea Shop, Premium Bandai, Jump Characters Store, AmiAmi, Animate). 
