DEMON SLAYER Live Action Stage Play First Poster Is Here, And It Looks Great

If you're into stage plays, then chances are you might enjoy what Demon Slayer has to offer just by looking at the first poster. You will have to wait until next year to see it in action for yourself.

Demon Slayer by writer, Koyoharu Gotoge, is getting a live-action play, and we have the first poster image to show you. Not everyone is interested in watching a live-action play, but for those who are, then this is a must-see.

This is the first time Demon Slayer will be shown in live-action form. We suspect the creator is testing whether or not fans are willing to see their favorite characters come to life before deciding to deliver a movie.

With the release of the first poster, the chances of fans enjoying what the play has to offer have likely increased a great deal. But as usual, only time will tell how things turn out in the months to come.

From what we have since gathered, the play will take place from January 18th to the 26th via Tokyo at the Tennozu Ginga Gekijo. Not only that, but there are plans to show it on January 31st to February 2nd at the AiiA 2.5 Theater Kobe.

If you’ve never watched Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime before, then we suggest watching the full series from start to finish on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu.