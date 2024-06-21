DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA Infinity Castle Arc Will Reportedly Be Released In Theaters As A Trilogy

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's grand finale, the Infinity Castle Arc, will reportedly be adapted into a trilogy of movies. The unconfirmed leak, which has not officially been announced yet, comes via the Jump Victory Carnival's website.

In a now-deleted page, the website inadvertently leaked that Demon Slayer's Infinity Castle Arc will be released in theaters as a trilogy of movies. Considering that ufotable, the studio which produces the Demon Slayer anime has already adapted multiple arcs of the manga into theatrical movies, this wouldn't come as a total surprise if true. But for now, it's unconfirmed.

Jump Victory Carnival is an annual event that celebrates all of the popular series published in Shueisha's flagship magazine, Weekly Shonen Jump, as well as V-Jump. Multiple Twitter/X account have cited the visitor giveaways page on the Jump Victory Carnival website — which has since been deleted — as the source of the leak.

Here's a look at the 'merchandise fan' that reveals the production of the new movie trilogy.



The image has now been removed from Jump Victory Carnival's website. We'll keep updating this information.https://t.co/OZYuE4VJ5Z pic.twitter.com/vPWl9iwJJZ — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) June 21, 2024

As mentioned above, ufotable does have a track record of releasing Demon Slayer arcs in theaters, and it's been quite successful. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which released in 2020, is still the highest-earning anime movie of all time.

Since then, two additional Demon Slayer movies have been released in theaters. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village was released in February 2023, while Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training premiered in February 2024 with a wide theatrical release in the United States as well.

But it sounds like the Infinity Castle Arc will be a totally different experience, in that it wouldn't be a recap of previous episode of the anime series. Both To the Swordsmith Village and To the Hashira Training Arc were compilation movies meant to bridge viewers into the next season of the anime.

To the Swordsmith Village included the 10th and 11th episodes of the Entertainment District Arc and an advanced screening of the first episode of the Swordsmith Village Arc. To the Hashira Training Arc included the final two episodes of the Swordsmith Village Arc and an advanced screening of the first Harshira Training Arc episode.

Ufotable's first Demon Slayer film adaptation, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, was actually a direct sequel to the first season of the anime television. It was based on the Mugen Train Arc of the manga.

The Infinity Castle Arc is the first half of the overarching Final Battle Arc in the Demon Slayer manga. It features the final battle between the Demon Slayer corps and Muzan and his demons. Given that it contains some of the most exciting and dramatic battles in the series, it should make for an entertaining film trilogy to check out in theaters.