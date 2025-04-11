DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA Takes To The Stage In First Live-Action Adaptation

Since first debuting in 2016, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has quickly become one of the biggest shonen franchises in history. Although Koyoharu Gotouges manga series ended back in 2020, the anime adaptation is still going strong with the final "Infinity Castle" story arc makings its way to theaters as a film trilogy.

As popular as Demon Slayer has become, it has yet to be adapted into a live-action movie or television series. However, there is a live-action stage play adaptation which officially opened in Japan this week.

Demon Slayer Part 5: Attack on The Swordsmith Village is a stage play that focuses on the Swordsmith Village Arc. it officially began its run at the Tennozu Galaxy Theater in Tokyo where it will continue running until Sunday, April 20th. Additional performances are scheduled from Friday, April 25th to Sunday, April 27th at the AiiA Theater Kobe in the Hyogo Prefecture.

With the curtain raising on Demon Slayer Part 5: Attack on The Swordsmith Village, we now have some preview images of the stage production, and it looks incredible. Unfortunately, there's no word on if this performance will make its way to the West.

There is hope though. Recent performances of Attack on Titan, Death Note, and Sailor Moon stage plays have come to North America, so it's possible that Demon Slayer could do the same, especially given its popularity.

To celebrate the play's opening, scriptwriter and director Motoyoshi Tsuneywasu offered the following message to fans:

“Connect, connect, connect. Finally the curtains rise. A wonderful cast has come together for the best original work. “Swordsmith Village” is full of stories that make us wonder how “people” live. The Upper Ranks attack. Tanjiro fights back. The battle intensifies and diversifies. I want everyone, including the audience, to face the moment when the story blossoms and heads towards its climax. I hope you enjoy the play that we have all woven together.”

At this point, it seems inevitable that Demon Slayer will eventually receive some sort of live-action adaptation. in the form of a movie or television series. We've seen Netflix have successful takes on the One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender franchises. As anime continues to gain popularity around the world, more of these beloved stories will be called upon for a live-action adaptation. Streaming services are hungry for content and there's no shortage of critically acclaimed manga/anime stories to draw from.

In the meantime, Demon Slayer fans can prepare for the Infinity Castle Arc to hit theaters later this year. The first film in the planned trilogy arrived in theaters last month. It is scheduled to release in theaters across the United States and Canada on September 12th with showings available in both Japanese with English subtitles and English dubs.