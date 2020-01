DETECTIVE CONAN: A New Arc For The Police Academy Spin-off Series Has Been Announced

Weekly Shonen Sunday ahs recently revealed that the Detective Conan spin-off series,, will be getting a brand new arc that will be focusing on Wataru Date! The series has been spearheaded by Takahiro Arai and began the last October. The series has been a big hit with fans and the first arc had completed in just three chapters.Excited for the new arc? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! The new arc for the series is set to hit shelves on February 5th!