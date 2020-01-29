 DETECTIVE CONAN: A New Arc For The Police Academy Spin-off Series Has Been Announced
Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

DETECTIVE CONAN: A New Arc For The Police Academy Spin-off Series Has Been Announced

DETECTIVE CONAN: A New Arc For The Police Academy Spin-off Series Has Been Announced

A brand new arc focusing on Wataru Date for the Detective Conan spinoff series is coming! Hit the jump for more info on the new series!

marvelfreek94 | 1/29/2020
Filed Under: "Shonen" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday ahs recently revealed that the Detective Conan spin-off series, Detective Conan: Police Academy Arc Wild Pollice Story, will be getting a brand new arc that will be focusing on Wataru Date! The series has been spearheaded by Takahiro Arai and began the last October. The series has been a big hit with fans and the first arc had completed in just three chapters. 



Excited for the new arc? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! The new arc for the series is set to hit shelves on February 5th!  
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...