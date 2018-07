DETECTIVE CONAN Is Going On A Seven Month Hiatus Soon

will be putting the hit series,, on a seven month hiatus starting in the series' 32nd isse.creator Gosho Aoyama said that this hiatus will be running until issue 39 of. The reaason being is for further research for the series. This comes to the relief of many fans as the series had just returned from another long hiatus from last December to this April.According to Aoyama, while this is a long wait, we can expect that the spinoff series, which centers around Toru Amuro, will be continuing during the hiatus. That way fans can still get their fill of the series while they wait. With a spinoff series to keep that fans occupied and a research hiatus that is pretty typical for the series, it seems that these seven months will fly by. This rigs true even more because now we can expects when to seeback again.Interested at what type of research the creator will be looking up? Happy to put more focus on? Share yourthoughts in the usual spot!