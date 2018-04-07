DETECTIVE CONAN Is Going On A Seven Month Hiatus Soon
Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday will be putting the hit series, Detective Conan, on a seven month hiatus starting in the series' 32nd isse. Detective Conan creator Gosho Aoyama said that this hiatus will be running until issue 39 of Weekly Shonen Sunday. The reaason being is for further research for the series. This comes to the relief of many fans as the series had just returned from another long hiatus from last December to this April.
According to Aoyama, while this is a long wait, we can expect that the spinoff series Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time, which centers around Toru Amuro, will be continuing during the hiatus. That way fans can still get their fill of the series while they wait. With a spinoff series to keep that fans occupied and a research hiatus that is pretty typical for the series, it seems that these seven months will fly by. This rigs true even more because now we can expects when to see Detective Conan back again.
