DETECTIVE CONAN MOVIE 23: THE FIST OF BLUE SAPPHIRE Shares New Key Visual

The upcoming 23rd movie in the Detective Conan franchise, The Fist of Blue Sapphire, just released a new key visual. The image has 5 main characters with Conan in the middle reaching out towards the viewer. Kaitou Kid will be in the movie and the Marina Bay Sands Skypark appears as well. The film has a release date of April 12, 2019 in Japan. There is no information on the staff behind the project.



Cast

MInami Takayama as Conan Edogawa

Kappei Yamaguchi as Kaito Kuroba

Wakana Yamazaki as Ran Mouri

The first special episode will air on January 5th and the second one is out on January 12, 2019. The last special episode the series produced aired in 2014. The anime series has been airing since January 8, 1996 and has 923 episodes as of right now. TMS Entertainment animates it and Funimation had the North American license.

The manga series that inspired all of the multimedia projects is written and illustrated by Gosho Aoyama, Shogakukan publishes it in the Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine. The series has been running since January 19, 1997 and has 95 volumes.