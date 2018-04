DETECTIVE CONAN Reaches Landmark 1,000th Chapter!!!

has recently reached a milestone that has never truly been done for the series or the book itself. One of the countries oldest ongoing properties,, has finally reached 1,000 chapters! To help signify the importance of this moment the magazine also made its cover the exact same one that Detective Conan first appeared in while also allowing you to apply to get a printed movie illustration!Detective Conan began in 1994, and after 23 years, we were able to see vol. 37 and 38 rolled into one milestone issue. The fun thing about this moment is that not only do we get to see a story reach this number but with the cover showing a younger Conan, you can see his growth since the beginning.Another great way to properly commemorate this moment is by giving away free illustrated prints of his latest film,. With one application from the magazine it could belong to anyone who enters!Much likeappraoching its own 1,000 issue milestone, it is safe to say time has been nothing but kind to Detective Conan and with a new arc in the works and tons of content from visual to printed media being produced; its safe to say that the characer won't be stopping here!