DETECTIVE PIKACHU Starring DEADPOOL's Ryan Reynolds Will Open In 2019
Universal Pictures will release Legendary Entertainment's live-action Pokémon film Detective Pikachu on May 10, 2019! The Detective Pikachu series started back in 2016 with the release of the game "Detective Pikachu" on the Nintendo 3DS in Japan. The Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds will also be playing Detective Pikachu in the film. Reynolds' character was described as "a peculiar sort from the Pikachu set, a self-styled investigator who is good at finding things." sources also say that the role will be "motion-capture in nature."
It had also been previously announced that Justice Smith (The Get Down) will star as the lead actor in the film, it was revealed that the film's story begins when "Smith's character's father is kidnapped, forcing the teen to team up with Pikachu in order to find him." It had also been revealed that Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies) will play the "sassy journalist" Lucy in the film.
Rob Letterman (Shark Tale, Monsters vs. Aliens, Goosebumps) will be the director for the film, and the scripts will be done by Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls) and Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy). The film is slated to start production in London in mid-January. TOHO will distribute the film in Japan, while Universal Pictures will distribute the film outside of Japan.
What are your thoughts on the news? Do you think this film will do well in theaters? What are your thoughts on Ryan Reynolds being Pikachu? Tell us what you think in the usual place down below!
