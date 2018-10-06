DEVILMAN CRYBABY Is Another Netflix Anime You Should Be Watching

If you're into blood, gore, sexually explicit characters, and a lot of violence, then Devilman is probably your jam. It's another Netflix produced anime that lives up to the hype for the most part.

Netflix is doing a great job with its original anime programs, and one we can’t help but talk about is no other than Devilman. Chances are you’ve heard of this anime series before since the first one came out back in 1972 with 39 episodes.

The modern version, which is called Devilman Crybaby, is produced by Netflix as one of its original programs. You can expect to find only 10 episodes here, but that shouldn’t matter because the majority of them are a blast to watch.

The animation, as expected, is right up there with the best, but not everyone might enjoy the artwork. Furthermore, if you’re into blood and gore, then you’ll enjoy Devilman quite a bit. The same can be said if you like to look at anime girls in the nude.

Yes, Devilman Crybaby, unlike the original, is not targeting teenage boys because this version is adult at best.

What is Devilman Crybaby all about?

The story centers a lot around Akira Fudo, a small and timid teenage boy who lives with his love interest, Miki Makimura, and her family. His parents are dead, but he gets through life due to his friendship with Miki, and his best friend, Ryo Asuka.

It didn’t take long for Ryo to share a story with Akira about the existence of demons and their plans to kill all humans and take over the world. Now, Ryo doesn’t want this to happen, so he came up with a plan to allow a demon to possess Akira, but instead of taking over his body, Akira would gain control instead.

As it stands, then, Akira has all the powers of the demon inside of him, but still manages to retain the heart of a human. This makes him a Devilman, and he uses his newfound power to destroy demons and to protect others like him.

When it comes down to the storytelling, it falls weak in the middle, but still retains its strong action and visuals.

There’s a huge twist to this story that I won’t get into. Additionally, if you’re expecting a happy ending at the end of the line, then Devilman Crybaby is not your cup of tea. Furthermore, this anime is raunchy, so if you find such things as offending, please stay clear.