'DIGIMON ADVENTURE TRI' Has Revealed The Sixth Films Poster Visual And Premiere Date

The last and 6th Digimon Adventure tri. "Bokura no Mirai" is releasing on May 5, 2018 in Japan.



Digimon Adventure Tri Synopsis: It's been six years since Taichi "Tai" Kamiya and his friends first crossed over into the Digital World and partnered with their Digimon, but now there is a new threat of infected Digimon that are raining chaos on the city.

Toei Animation released the film series’ fifth installment this year, and the final will debut in 2018. Now, the first poster for the sixth movie is out, and it will make everyone feel all the sad feels.You can check out the theatrical poster ofbelow. The poster focuses on the original DigiDestined gang as they reach out to one of its new members. Meiko Mochizuki can be seen falling backwards from her friends with Meicoomon at her side. Bringing us all the sad feels.The poster also confirms the release date of the sixth Digimon film. The movie is slated to debut on May 5, 2018. The film is expected to screen in Japanese theaters for three weeks after its premiere, and limited-edition Blu-rays of the movie will be sold at the screenings. Fans who live abroad will be able to watch the film on the same day as its release thanks to anime streaming sites like Crunchy Roll.If you are not familiar with theseries, The first film in the franchise dropped in November 2015 before the second followed in March 2016. The most recent movie debuted this September, and it earned 100 million yen in Japan. The series itself acts as a sequel to the originalanime fans grew up with. After growing apart, the original DigiDestined gang is split up as they enter high school and prepare to enter adulthood. Taichi tries to live a normal life until strange occurrences begin to happen around Japan, and the group realizes the Digital World has now become a very real danger to the real world.Here is the trailer forfor your viewing pleasure!