'DIGIMON ADVENTURE TRI' Has Revealed The Sixth Films Poster Visual And Premiere Date
Toei Animation released the film series’ fifth installment this year, and the final will debut in 2018. Now, the first poster for the sixth movie is out, and it will make everyone feel all the sad feels.
As the end starts to come near for the Digimon Adventure Tri series with the final film coming in 2018, the first poster for the sixth movie is out, and it will make fans feel all the feels.
You can check out the theatrical poster of Digimon Adventure Tri: Our Future below. The poster focuses on the original DigiDestined gang as they reach out to one of its new members. Meiko Mochizuki can be seen falling backwards from her friends with Meicoomon at her side. Bringing us all the sad feels.
The poster also confirms the release date of the sixth Digimon film. The movie is slated to debut on May 5, 2018. The film is expected to screen in Japanese theaters for three weeks after its premiere, and limited-edition Blu-rays of the movie will be sold at the screenings. Fans who live abroad will be able to watch the film on the same day as its release thanks to anime streaming sites like Crunchy Roll.
If you are not familiar with the Digimon Adventure Tri series, The first film in the franchise dropped in November 2015 before the second followed in March 2016. The most recent movie debuted this September, and it earned 100 million yen in Japan. The series itself acts as a sequel to the original Digimon Adventure anime fans grew up with. After growing apart, the original DigiDestined gang is split up as they enter high school and prepare to enter adulthood. Taichi tries to live a normal life until strange occurrences begin to happen around Japan, and the group realizes the Digital World has now become a very real danger to the real world.
Here is the trailer for Digimon Adventure Tri: Reunion for your viewing pleasure!
Digimon Adventure Tri Synopsis: It's been six years since Taichi "Tai" Kamiya and his friends first crossed over into the Digital World and partnered with their Digimon, but now there is a new threat of infected Digimon that are raining chaos on the city.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]