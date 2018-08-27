DISGAEA 5 COMPLETE's Jump To PC Will Be Delayed Again

The popular console title, Disgaea 5 Complete, comprised of the original 2015 title and all subsequent DLCs, has been delayed for a second time making it's jump to PC. Find out more after the jump!

Disgaea 5 Complete, a remastered edition of the popular 2015 Playstation 4 tactical RPG, Disgaea 5:Alliance of Vengeance, will finally be making its jump to Windows PC (via Steam) this October, after two delays have pushed it back since it original May release. The Nippon Ichi Software developed game had its remastered edition make the jump to Nintendo Switch in May of last year for the Western market, and is currently the 6th title in the Makai Senki Disgaea series.



The game follows Killia, a young demon boy, who teams up with the Overlords to take down an evil emperor, Void Dark, and his soldiers known as the Lost, as they battle to save their Netherworlds.



As of January 2018, Disgaea 5 Complete on the Nintendo Switch has sold 200,000 copies and is priced currently at $39.99 USD. The same price is attached to the Steam for Windows PC release as well, but currently has a $39.99 $29.99 USD sale for pre-orders going now.







