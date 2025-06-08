Disney+ Lands MIRACULOUS STELLAR FORCE Anime Spin-Off Premiering In 2027

Announced ahead of the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, Branded Television has acquired Miraculous Stellar Force from Miraculous Corp. The new anime series — a spin-off that expands on the Miraculous universe — is slated to premiere in 2027 on Disney Channel and Disney+.

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir — often shortened to Miraculous Ladybug or simply Miraculous — is a French animated superhero series produced by Miraculous Corp. It centers on two teenagers from Paris, Marinette Dupain-Cheng and Adrien Agreste, who become the masked heroes Ladybug and Cat Noir to defend their city against powerful supervillains. The series debuted in France in 2015 and is mainly broadcast on Disney-owned channels, notably Disney+, internationally.

Miraculous Stellar Force is the franchise's first original spin-off, featuring a 2D hand-drawn anime animation style. Set in an international school in Tokyo, the series follows twelve students who uncover their destiny as guardians of the shattered Stellar Matrix, a powerful ancient weapon of cosmic origin. Guided by Miki, Mayotte, and Yu Lu, the group must navigate rivalries and turbulent friendships as they join forces to face growing threats from beyond the stars — including the vengeful Modeler and a mysterious dark force known only as The Supreme.

While the new series won't debut in 2027, fans will get their first taste of this new spin-off later this year with a one-hour special, Miraculous World: Tokyo Stellar Force. Specific plot details are under wraps, but Marinette and Kagami will play a pivotal role "in rallying this fractured team of Tokyo-based heroes."

Miraculous: Stellar Force is here! Special premiere coming in 2025 on Disney Channel and Disney+.#MiraculousStellarForce #AnimeAdventure pic.twitter.com/h2PYAzbqQK — Miraculous (@BeMiraculousLB) June 7, 2025

“With ‘Stellar Force,’ we’re expanding the ‘Miraculous’ universe in bold and exciting directions, with a completely new team, setting and mythology, while staying true to the values that made ‘Miraculous’ a global phenomenon,” said Andy Yeatman, CEO of Miraculous Corp. USA and Global Operations. “Kids around the world will see themselves reflected in these diverse, relatable heroes navigating friendship, identity and teamwork amidst epic cosmic stakes. With its blend of action and comedy and unforgettable characters, ‘Stellar Force’ is a fresh take on what it means to be a hero and perfectly positioned to become an instant classic.”

"With its dynamic mix of thrilling action, martial arts, heartfelt character arcs, comedy and stunning views of Tokyo, ‘Miraculous Stellar Force’ reinvents the anime superhero genre with style and substance," added Heath Kenny, chief content officer at Miraculous Corp. "As the friendship between the teens grows, so does their strength as a team, a powerful reminder that true strength comes not just from power, but from the bonds we build along the way.”

Miraculous is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, an impressive milestone that has seen the original series grow into a massive media franchise that includes comic books, novels, video games, and a film, Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, which was released theatrically in 2023.

The original Miraculous series is currently in the midst of its sixth season, which began airing in January of this year.