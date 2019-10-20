DR. STONE: New Spinoff Manga Set To Release Next Week
After the major success of the new manga series, Dr. Stone, and its anime, it appears that fans will be getting a brand new spinoff within the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The series wil be following the father of main character Senku Ishigami, Byakuya. The series will be titled Dr. STONE reboot: Byakuya with Boichi handling the story and the art. Original series creator, Riichiro Inigaki, will be there on more of a consultant basis to tweak dialogue to be more in line with the main series characterizations.
Excited for the new spinoff? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments and make sure to check out Dr. Stone reboot: Byakuya next week in Weekly Shonen Jump!
