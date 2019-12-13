DR. STONE TV Anime Gets Second Season From TMS Entertainment
The TV anime adaptation of Boichi and Riichirou Inagaki's ongoing, Weekly Shonen Jump manga series, Dr. Stone will be receiving a second season. A short teaser that aired at the end of the 24th and final episode of season 1 revealed the news and also confirmed that the Stone Wars arc will be the focus moving forward. Chatter had been swirling online for a number of days that a second season was in the works after animators that worked on the series began teasing the news on Twitter.
The Dr. Stone TV anime will be back for a second season as the 24th and final episode of season 1 confirmed that the Stone Wars arc from the manga will be the focus, moving forward.
The manga series remains ongoing in Shuiesha's Weekly Shonen Jump, with Viz Media handling the English translated version in North America. To date, 13 volumes have been released. In addition to being simulcast on Funimation and Crunchyroll, Toonami also airs Dr .Stone on Saturday night.
One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind—to kickstart civilization with the power of science!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]