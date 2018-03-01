DRAGON BALL And AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Mash Up In This Awesome Fan Made Trailer

Check out this awesomely done fan made trailer that re-imagines Dragon Ball with the Avengers: Infinity War trailer! Watch it after the jump!

With all of the hype that has followed after the release of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, it should be no surprise that many fans made their own versions of the trailer, but the user named Dizzle Shizzle has created one of the best mash up trailers with an epic mash up between Dragon Ball and the original audio from the Avengers: Infinity War trailer! Check out the video down below and compare it to the original trailer as well!







The original trailer for Avengers: Infinity War for your viewing pleasure!







Which trailer do you think was better? What scene was your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the usual spot down below!

