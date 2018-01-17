DRAGON BALL SUPER English Dub Adds The Cast List For The Future Trunks Arc

Funimation has announced the official English dub cast for the "Future Trunks" arc of Dragon Ball Super. Read on for more details!

Yesterday, Funimation announced the official English dub cast for the "Future Trunks" arc of Dragon Ball Super! David Gray and Garrett Schenck will be joining the cast as Zamasu and Gowasu, respectively. Eric Vale and Colleen Clinkenbeard are returning to their roles as Future Trunks and Mai, respectively, and Sean Schemmel is voicing Goku Black.



Dragon Ball Super first premiered in Japan back in July 2015 on Fuji TV and other channels. Funimation's English dub of the anime premiered later on Adult Swim's Toonami block on January 7, 2017. Funimation posted the first 39 dubbed episodes to its streaming service in December, and will soon be launching an additional 13-episode batches two weeks after the final episode of the batch airs on Toonami.



Here is the official Toonami trailer for Dragon Ball Super for your viewing pleasure!





