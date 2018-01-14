DRAGON BALL Z X ADIDAS New GOKU Kicks Images Have Been Leaked
Late last year the famous and very popular insider for sneakers, Yeezy Mafia announced an upcoming collaboration between adidas and anime Dragon Ball Z would be releasing sometime this year incorporating seven special edition sneakers to represent each of the Dragon Balls. Just last week fans were given a first look at the line of the impending collaboration, with the Cell, Frieza and Majin Buu-inspired kicks.
Over the last week we have been seeing images leaked of the line of shoes from the Dragon Ball Z X Adidas collab. Now the new kicks that are being leaked show off the main character Goku. Check it out!
Now some new images have been leaked, showcasing the famous and well known anime’s main protagonist Goku. Using the adidas ZX 500 RM model, the silhouette is dressed up in Goku’s signature colors of orange and blue with a hit of red on the midsole. Take a look at the video teaser courtesy of Yeezy Mafia below. Also according to the latest teaser, the Dragon Ball Z x adidas collaboration looks to be dropping this August 2018.
There are still rumors of a shoe for the characters Mr. Popo, Yajirobe, Tenshinhan and Mr. Satan are also in the works. Stay tuned here for an official announcement and more photos.
What are your thoughts on the shoes? Which pair is your favorite? Who do you think they should do next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
Earlier this week there were three leaked images of the Dragon Ball X Adidas sneakers. The first one down below shows off Frieza's new kicks, the style will be Yung-1 and features the villains trademark colors of purple and white.
In the second leaked image, it shows the shoes which drew their inspiration from Cell. The green shoes feature a speckled pattern just like Cell. It has large white rims that accent its purple detailing.The shoes will be released in the Prophere style, but these two items are not the only ones being worked on at the moment.
The third leaked image shows the shoes which showcase the villainous Majin Buu, the kicks are in the Kamanda style and is crafted from mostly suede and rubber and features hits of Majin Buu’s pink, purple and yellow colors on the upper.
