DRAGON BALL DAIMA Reveals Voice Actors For Upcoming English Dub

With less than a month to go until the premiere of the English dubbed episodes of Dragon Ball Daima, we now know the lead English voice actors for the new anime series. Announced during the Dragon Ball Daima Special Panel at New York Comic-Con this week, the series will see the return of Stephanie Nadolny as the voice of Goku (Mini) alongside Aaron Dismuke as a new character, Glorio.

"It’s a tremendous honor to once again lend my voice to Goku, and this new chapter, Dragon Ball DAIMA, is filled with exciting adventures that fans of all ages will enjoy," said Stephanie Nadolny.

Aaron Dismuke also commented: "The energy at this event was amazing, and I’m excited to play a part in this new world within the Dragon Ball universe."

The English dubbed episodes of Dragon Ball Daima will premiere in November as part of a theatrical release for the new series. As previously announced, Toei Animation and Fathom Events are teaming up to bring Dragon Ball Daima to theaters across the United States next month.

The first three episodes of the season will be compiled into a theatrical film that will play in select theaters across the United States on November 10th, 11th, and 12th. The theatrical release will be dubbed in English, although it's unclear when additional episodes in the season will be released with English dubs.

Dragon Ball Daima is the latest release in the beloved franchise and the last to be worked on by the late Akira Toriyama before he passed away earlier this year. Akira Toriyama, who was said to be "deeply involved beyond his usual capacity," is credited with the original work, story, and character designs of Dragon Ball Daima.

The series officially debuted earlier this month and is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix in the United States. The first two episodes are currently available to watch on Crunchyroll, while Netflix — which saw the series arrive today — only has the first episode available to stream.

The synopsis doesn't provide too many details about the show's story, but teases:

Goku and company were living peaceful lives when they suddenly turned small due to a conspiracy! When they discover that the reason for this may lie in a world known as the "Demon Realm", a mysterious young Majin named Glorio appears before them.

