DRAGON BALL DAIMA Trailer Reveals Surprise "Demon Realm" Setting; New Characters And Voice Actors Announced

With Dragon Ball Daimia officially premiering on October 11, 2024 in Japan, we're finally starting to get more details and teasers. The official Dragon Ball website shared a second main visual alongside a trailer, revealing some very surprising details about the upcoming anime series.

We still don't have an official synopsis for Dragon Ball Daima, but what is shown in the trailer should excite fans. Before we jump into the trailer, let's first talk about what we do know about the upcoming anime series.

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama played a huge role in developing Dragon Ball Daima, having worked on the original concept, story, and character designs for the anime series before he passed away earlier this year. When announcing the series back in 2023, Toriyama revealed that "Daima" is a "made-up term" which in English would mean "something like 'Evil.'".

At the time he offered the following brief overview:

"Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Nyoibo (Power Pole) to fight, something not seen in a long time."

Today, we learned this grand adventure will actually take us to the Demon Realm. Not much is said about the Demon Realm in the Dragon Ball manga and the shadow world hasn't really been explored much outside of the Dragon Ball Heroes spin-off series and some video games. It was briefly mentioned in the Majin Buu saga in the 1990s.

What we do know is that the Demon Realm is home to many evil races who are led by Demon Supreme Kais, who was one of the newly revealed characters in the trailer. It was once ruled by Dabura, and acts as a hideout for mages such as Bibidi and his son Babidi. Dabura was eventually killed by Majin Buu.

The accompanying description helps set the stage for what you are about to watch in the trailer below:

In this lively trailer, Goku (Mini) and Supreme Kai (Mini), who have been turned small through a “conspiracy,” and the new characters Glorio and Panzy partake in an exciting adventure in the Demon Realm to the music of the opening theme song. Additionally, the trailer reveals characters who are being shown for the first time, such as an unknown person who looks like Supreme Kai, a character reminiscent of a woman who sits with a mysterious smile, and the shadows of monsters that lurk in the Demon Realm!

In addition to the trailer, we were also presented with a new visual that reveals some new characters, including Panzy, Gomah, and a new mysterious character.

"The catchphrase in the first main visual was “Welcome to the Great Adventure!” For the second main visual, it has changed into “Welcome to the Demon Realm!!” the website teases. "This shows that the story takes place in the “Demon Realm.” What sort of adventure awaits Goku (Mini), Supreme Kai (Mini), and the new characters Glorio and Panzy in this unknown world, the “Demon Realm” where a conspiracy churns!? Stay tuned to a new world and a new Dragon Ball!"

Supreme Kai (Mini) is voiced by Yumiko Kobayashi, while Glorio is voiced by Koki Uchiyama. The newly revealed unmasked Panzy is voiced by Fairouz Ai. All three will be appearing on stage at the “Dragon Ball Daimatsuri” at Tokyo Big Sight on October 6th.

And finally, we get to hear the opening theme song, titled "Jaka Jaan" by Zedd featuring C&K. The opening theme was composed for Dragon Ball Daima by Zedd, the Grammy Award-winning DJ/Producer.

Zedd has been an outspoken fan of Dragon Ball for years and accepted the offer to create a song for Dragon Ball DAIMA. This is the first time Zedd has taken on composing the theme song for an animated work. Composing the lyrics is Yukinojo Mori, who has brought numerous great songs to the Dragon Ball world like “CHA-LA HEAD-CHA-LA” and “Limit Break x Survivor.” And in response to Zedd’s request for a main chorus you would expect of a Japanese anime, the singing and songwriting unit C&K brought their overwhelming vocals and genre-transcending musical sense to help compose and bring voices to the theme song! This song is a super collaboration that will mark a new page in Dragon Ball history!

Zedd offered his own comments as well, stating: "I was incredibly honored to even be considered to produce for Dragon ball. I grew up being such a big fan, and I never though I would ever be able to work on something like that. I have always aspired to write theme songs and score music. Composing music for something that influenced many of my childhood years is an absolute dream."

Dragon Ball Daima is set to premiere on Friday, October 11th in Japan. Global release details and streaming platforms have not yet been announced.