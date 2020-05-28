DRAGON QUEST: THE ADVENTURE OF DAI TV Anime Remake Announces Cast And Staff

A new TV anime based on Riku Sanjō and Kôji Inada's Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken) manga from Toei Animation is slated for release this October.

Riku Sanjō and Kôji Inada's Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (Dragon Quest: Dai no Daibōken) manga, based on the series of Japanese RPG video games from Square Enix, was originally released in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1989. Lasting 37 volumes, the manga-inspired a 1991 TV anime series that consisted of 46 episodes, as well as three short anime films that followed thereafter. Well, the manga is set to be remade as a CG/2d-animation hybrid for the Fall 2020 anime season. Earlier this week, Toei Animation confirmed the cast and staff for the new project.

None of the staff or voice cast from the 1991 anime will be back for the upcoming remake. Dragon Ball Super's Kazuya Karasawa is directing from scripts adapted by Katsuhiko Chiba. Emiko Miyamoto is providing new character designs while Ayaka Fujii serves as art director. Music will be composed by Yuki Hayashi. Dragon Quest video game creator Yuji Horii will also receive a special credit.

Atsumi Tanezaki will voice the series protagonist Dai, while Toshiyuki Toyonaga portrays the powerful magician Popp. Takahiro Sakurai voices Avan, the previous hero that defeated Demon King Hadlar. When Hadlar is resurrected, he trains Dai as his successor along with some other would-be heroes. Mikako Komatsu will play Maam, one of Avan's disciples and Saori Hayami will portray Leona, the princess of Papnika. Yuuki Kaji will lend his vocal talents as Hyunckel.

Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama did the artwork for most of the earlier Dragon Quest games which is why there's such a strong synergy between the two franchises.

It was also recently announced, that an upgraded, HD version of the 1991 TV anime is slated for release on blu-ray in Japan this July.

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai

1991 vs. 2020 designs pic.twitter.com/3KFZ0Mj5IV — Ruben (@_Blackiris) May 28, 2020