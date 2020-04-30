DRAGON QUEST: THE ADVENTURE OF DAI Quality Comparison For The Upcoming Bu-Ray Box Set Released

A brand new Blu-ray box set of Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai is coming set to release! Hit the jump to check out the new quality comparison video!

The 90's saw the release of many cartoons both in the west and in Japan. Anything from Silverhawks to adaptions of previously released video games. Japan saw the release of a series based on the video games, Dragon Quest, from 1991 to 1992. Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai held a total 46 episodes and three movies. As of now, the series has only ever been released on VHS; but it looks like that is about to change.

Scanned from the original 35mm negatives, the high resolution series is set to release, in Japan, as a Blu-ray box set that will feature all episodes and the three anime short films, thanks to Happinet! The box set is set to release in July and has a price tag of about 42,000 Yen ($390 US).

While that may be a high price tag for some, fans are being enticed by a brand new video that has been released on Happinet's Youtube channel. The video shows a comparison between standard definition, the originally aired quality, and the new high definition that will be on the Blu-ray. Make sure to check it out below!





Excited or the new box set? Big fan of the series as a child? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, is set to release, in Japan, on July 3rd.