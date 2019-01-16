DRAGON BALL Z Teasing New Action RPG & New Content In DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ

Developer Arc System Works' 2.5D anime fighting game, Dragon Ball FighterZ , has announced new things will be coming to the title. Dragon Ball Z is also teasing something new. Here are the details.

The official V-Jump Twitter account has announced two new projects are coming. A new game focusing on the Dragon Ball Z series and something coming to the Dragon Ball FighterZ title. The account states that the 11th warrior will pop up. More information and details will be revealed in the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour Finals on January 26 and 27.

The new version of the game, Deluxe Edition, will be available digitally only on January 31st for both PS4 and Xbox One, no word on the PC version. The Deluxe Edition of the game includes the DLC characters that have been released throughout the game's run: Broly, Bardock, Fused Zamasu, Vegito Blue, Base Goku, Base Vegeta, Cooler, and Android 17. For fans that do not want to buy a separate game, these characters are still available for purchasing and are included in the FighterZ Pass for the original game.

The new fighting stage is called Galactic Arena. It looks like a pumped up version of a tournament of power stage. This setting is a huge place where various audience members can observe the fight going on. It gives it a gladiator-like vibe.

The new levels for Ranked Match are titles that players can wear proudly to show off their game level. Some new titles include: SS Blue (Evolved), Pride Trooper, Super Saiyan Rose, Ultra Instinct -Sign-, even Zen-Oh and many more.

FighterZ launched on January 26, 2018 and has sold over 2.5 million copies worldwide. The Nintendo Switch port or version came out on September 27. The game is developed by Arc System Works and published by Bandai Namco.

