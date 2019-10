DR.STONE: Key Visual Revealed For Anime's 2nd Cour

The breakout anime series,, released its anime earlier this year and has clawed its way out of the stone age and into the future! With the tagline, "Over thousand years time, may the feeling reach--", the series has se its eyes to the stars. The anime's second cour will be following main character, Senku, as he takes his genius to space. A new visual has been released that can be seen below. Make sure to check it out!While no official release date has been announced, it should be only a matter of time before te 2nd cour hits the screens. Excited for the new part? Ready for more? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot!