Ending And Opening Theme Artists Revealed For The Upcoming Martial Arts Anime BAKI

Keisuke Itagaki has given us an intense manga that revolves around martial arts. In the series,a young man fights in underground tournaments to prove himself as a fighter. With that simple, yet compelling premise, we have been told we will be receiving an anime adaption of the series as well. Summer 2018 wil give us the 26 episode, Toshiki Harano directed, violent adaption that will be adapting an arc from the secondseries titles, "Most Evil Death Row Convicts".With this news we were also shown that the names of the artists and songs that will be used for the opening and ending themes. The opening theme is titled "BEASTFUL" by. The ending theme on the other hand is called "RESOLVE" byWith more information most likely on the line we can expects Baki to drop at some point this year. Excited for another fighting anime? Sound off below!