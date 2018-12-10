ENDRO~! Anime Series Releases A Character Trailer For Mao

Studio Gokumi's slice of life magic fantasy anime, Endro~! , has released a new video showcasing Mao. Here is more information on the character and series.

The official KING AMUSEMENT CREATIVE YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30 second character introduction video on Mao. The character is a teacher at the school Yusasha went to and even though she is mentally mature, she looks like a little kid and is treated like one.

Kaori is directing the series, Akashima Takashi performs the series composition, character draft is up to Nori and character design is up to Haruko Iizuka.

The anime series will premiere on January 2019 and is produced by Egg Firm. The manga series is serialized by Comic Fire.

The voice cast is the following:

Hikaru Akao as Juulia Charldetoo, Shiina

Natsukawa as Seiran Elenoir,

Ari Ozawa as Fai Fai and

Inori Minase as Meiza Endust. There has been no opening or ending theme revealed yet.