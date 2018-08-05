ENSEMBLE STARS! Returning From Development For 2019!!
Development hell is a term used in the entertainment industry to describe a project that can not escape pre production and stays in that limbo for a long period of time. This phrase was greatly applicable to the series Ensemble Stars! a previously thought to be shelved anime that revolved around idol raising. Well now, just as its third anniversary starts gearing up, we have received news that the series would be back for 2019!
Time to raise those idols! Ensemble Stars is finally returning just in time for the third anniversary in the form of a continuation of their anime!
With not too much news announced yet we can confirm some credits to who will be working on the series. As of now we know that GENCO will be producing and David Production (Jojo's Bizarre Adventure) will be attatched as well. Arte Refact will be performing the music with AP DREAM producing, as well. It was also announced that Yume Nikki writer, Akira, will be working on the composition of the series as well.
While the series will not be releasing till next year; we have a smartphone game to keep the audience interested until Ensemble Stars! returns from the void!
https://s7.postimg.cc/vmsdg7hi3/281240bc9f8411fe16db06c87772c4e41525568699_full.jpg />
