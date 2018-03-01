EUREKA SEVEN HI-EVOLUTION 1 Gets An Amazing Theatrical Trailer!

The epic mecha anime Eureka Seven returns, but this time to the big screens for a limited theatrical run. Check out the new trailer!

Ride the trapars and soar in the skies once more in an all new Eureka Seven adventure! This adventure, however, will be a limited theatrical release on February 5th and 7th in select theaters. Fans of the franchise shouldn't worry to much if they can't see it in theaters; as it is likely that Funimation will release it on Blu-Ray, digital and DVD.



The movie will be part of a trilogy and follows the story that was left untold. . . where Renton's father disappeared. We'll let the trailer do all the talking. Check it out below!







Will you be seeing Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution in theaters? Let us know in the comment section below!



About Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution:



Ten years ago, an earth-shattering incident took Renton’s father. Now, in the wake of his absence, what kind of future awaits the young boy?

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE

Related Headlines