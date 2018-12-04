FAIRY TAIL Creator Hiro Mashima Will Be A Judge For The Marvel Manga Award
Earlier today fans were treated to a special treat as the news spread that Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima will be serving as a special judge in the second Magazine Marvel Manga Award of its Weekly Shonen Magazine! The other judges that will be taking part include Marvel Comics editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski and Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada. Check out the announcement poster below:
The reward for winning is open to both professionals and amateurs. Submissions must pick one out of four themes Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, and "Other Characters" and submit a storyboard for a pilot chapter centering on one of the characters. Submissions must be 50 pages or less (four-panel manga submissions must be 20 strips or less). The winner will get a serialization and a 3 million yen (about US$28,000) prize.
The deadline for submissions is May 10, and the official website will announce the winner in August. Check the official site here.
