FAIRY TAIL TV Anime To Get A New, Final Season In 2018

As the Fairy Tail manga prepares to wrap up, there's also going to be one final season of the anime adaptation to tie-up loose ends.

Fairy Tail manga creator Hiro Mashima announced on his official Twitter account that a final season of the anime will begin airing in 2018.



The first season of the anime was produced by A-1 Pictures and Studio Satelite in 2009 and consisted of 175 episodes before concluding in 2013. A second season was produced by A-1 and Studio Bridge in 2014 and consisted of 102 episodes before ending in 2016.



A prequel anime series was also produced by A-1 and Bridge in 2016 and consisted of 10 episodes.



Mashima launched the shonen manga in 2006 and it was recently revealed in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine that after May 2017's release of Volume 61, the manga would be ending in the next two volumes