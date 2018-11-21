FAIRY TAIL Author, Hiro Mashima, Has A Special Message To The Fans

The official Kodansha Comics YouTube channel has uploadsed a 1.24 minute video wher Hiro Mashima, the Fairy Tail author, talks about the final season of the series. He teases the epic battles that are coming up, the heartbreaking moments that the series is not a stranger to but he shows the light in the end of the tunnel as well. Mashima says the overall theme of the season is hope and hopes every fan can watch it until the end.
In addition, he talks about his ongoing manga series, Edens Zero, which is launching its first volume soon. He explains the difference in the two series and how Edens Zero is an adventure set in outer space. He is sure that Fairy Tail fans will enjoy this new project. However, probably the biggest announcement in the video is that Mashima is working on other "new stuff". He calls his projects the "Mashima world" and hopes fans enjoy everything. Check out the video down below.
Shinji Ishihira is directing the final season, Shouji Hata is the sound director and Yasuharu Takanashi produces the music. HIro Mashima is the original creator and he is helping with development. The opening theme is power of the dream by lol and the ending theme is Endless Harmony by Beverly.
The voice cast remains the same:
Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel
Sayaka Ohara as Erza Scarlet
Yuuichi Nakamura as Gray Fullbuster
Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia
Rie Kugimiya as Happy
Satomi Sato as Wendy Marvell
Yui Horie as Carla
The manga series with the same title is written and drawn by Hiro Mashima, published by Kodansha, Del Rey Manga and Kodansha USA have the English license and Weekly Shonen Magazine serialized it. The manga ran from August 2, 2006 to July 26, 2017 with 63 volumes and there is another manga series publishing right now. Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest is the sequel to the original manga series, written by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. It has been running from July 25, 2018 in the Weekly Shonen Magazine and Magazine Pocket.