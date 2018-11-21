FAIRY TAIL Author, Hiro Mashima, Has A Special Message To The Fans

Fairy Tail author, Hiro Mashima, has a special message for the fans of the series. He talks about the final season and gives details on the show. Here is more information.

The official Kodansha Comics YouTube channel has uploadsed a 1.24 minute video wher Hiro Mashima, the Fairy Tail author, talks about the final season of the series. He teases the epic battles that are coming up, the heartbreaking moments that the series is not a stranger to but he shows the light in the end of the tunnel as well. Mashima says the overall theme of the season is hope and hopes every fan can watch it until the end.



In addition, he talks about his ongoing manga series, Edens Zero, which is launching its first volume soon. He explains the difference in the two series and how Edens Zero is an adventure set in outer space. He is sure that Fairy Tail fans will enjoy this new project. However, probably the biggest announcement in the video is that Mashima is working on other "new stuff". He calls his projects the "Mashima world" and hopes fans enjoy everything. Check out the video down below.

Shinji Ishihira is directing the final season, Shouji Hata is the sound director and Yasuharu Takanashi produces the music. HIro Mashima is the original creator and he is helping with development. The opening theme is power of the dream by lol and the ending theme is Endless Harmony by Beverly.

The voice cast remains the same:

Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel

Sayaka Ohara as Erza Scarlet

Yuuichi Nakamura as Gray Fullbuster

Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia

Rie Kugimiya as Happy

Satomi Sato as Wendy Marvell

Yui Horie as Carla