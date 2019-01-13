FAIRY TAIL DICE MAGIC Role Playing Game Reveals Release Date

A new RPG in the Fairy Tail franchise, Fairy Tail DiceMagic , has revealed its official release date. Here is more information on the upcoming project.

Developer Fuji Games has revealed the official release date of the upcoming mobile RPG Fairy Tail DiceMagic. The game is based on the manga series created by Hiro Mashima as well as its anime adaptation. DiceMagic will be available on January 17, pushed back from its original release date of fall 2018.



The main characters from the manganime will be in the game as well as new characters created just for the title. The latest visual features members from Fairy Tail's strongest team: Natsu, Lucy, Gray and Happy as well as newcomer Viseru, an original character.



The new RPG title is inspired by the Japanese game of sugoroko. As soon as more information on the game pops up, we will let you know. The story is described as the following:

A mysterious form of magic called "DICE" suddenly appears in the land of Ishgar. The DICE takes away the liberty of all who fall under its fate. The Magic Council calls upon the guilds in Fiore to liberate Ishgar from DICE. Thus, Natsu and the other wizards embark on a new adventure.

The anime series' new opening theme is titled "DOWN BY LAW" by THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE and the ending theme song is "Pierce" by EMPiRE. The final season will debut these songs today, which marks the series' 291st episode.

The site also announced a "Fairy Tail Ultimate Collection" that is a series of Blu-ray discs covering the entire anime series. This Blu-ray series will include 13 sets with the first seven having the first season of the series (Ep 1-175), eight through 11 will have the second series (Ep 176-277) and the 12 and 13 sets will have 26 and 25 episodes respectively.

This means that the third and final season of the anime will have 51 episodes in total. Shinji Ishihira is directing the final season, Shouji Hata is the sound director and Yasuharu Takanashi produces the music. HIro Mashima is the original creator and he is helping with development. The opening theme is power of the dream by lol and the ending theme is Endless Harmony by Beverly.

Cast

Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel

Sayaka Ohara as Erza Scarlet

Yuuichi Nakamura as Gray Fullbuster

Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia

Rie Kugimiya as Happy

Satomi Sato as Wendy Marvell

Yui Horie as Carla

The manga series with the same title is written and drawn by Hiro Mashima, published by Kodansha, Del Rey Manga and Kodansha USA have the English license and Weekly Shonen Magazine serialized it. The manga ran from August 2, 2006 to July 26, 2017 with 63 volumes and there is another manga series publishing right now.

Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest is the sequel to the original manga series, written by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. It has been running from July 25, 2018 in the Weekly Shonen Magazine and Magazine Pocket.