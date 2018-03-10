Fans Demand That Anime Voice Actors Be Paid More After Finding Out How Much THE SIMPSONS Voice Actors Are Paid
It was recently revealed that stars of the American animated comedy series The Simpsons are being paid an unbelievable amount more than similar talents who dedicate their vocals to anime.
It was recently revealed that the voice actors of American animated series The Simpsons are paid $6 Million per season. This revelation has sent anime fans into uproar. Hit the jump to find out more...
Sora News 24 recently reported that the revelation that Dan Castellaneta (Homer), Nancy Cartwright (Bart), Julie Kavner (Marge), Yeardly Smith (Lisa), Harry Shearer (Mr. Burns), and Hank Azaria (Moe) each earn $300,000 per episode - which means that they amass $6 million per season - has made Japanese social media go haywire.
The highest paid Japanese voice actress Megumi Hayashibara (Evangelion’s Rei Ayanami, Slayers’ Lina Inverse) reportedly earned 70 million yen (US$630,000) in 2017. Second to Hayashibara is Masako Nozawa (Dragon Ball’s Goku) who brings in 40 million yen (US$360,000). Third-place goes to Ryo Horoikawa (Dragon Ball’s Vegeta) who earns about 30 million yen (US$270,000).
The annual pay is stark. Back in 1989, when The Simpsons first began, the stars earned $30,000 an episode, after 640 episodes that rate has obviously increased. But still, the payroll for the likes of popular anime One Piece is still dwarfed by that amount.
What do you think of the paygap? What do you think of The Simpsons' payroll? Do you think anime voice actors should be paid more?
